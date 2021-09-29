SnapDragon, One of The Newest Breeds of Apple in The H.V.

When it comes to fall activities here in the Hudson Valley, apple picking is top tier.

There are hundreds of orchards to choose from here in the Hudson Valley. Those looking for a little bit of fall flavor can find their favorites like Fuji, Macintosh, Golden Delicious and Gala apples scattered throughout.

While apple picking in Ulster County this weekend I came across a row of apples that I have never heard of before. SnapDragon apples caught my eye as they were some of the larger apples I had seen that day, plus the name SnapDragon took me by surprise.

When I finally tried the SnapDragon I was met with one of the crunchiest, crisp, and sweet apples I've ever had.

Confused as to why I haven't heard or seen a SnapDragon apple before, I started to do a little research and learned that they are fairly new to New York apple orchards. According to Apples From New York, SnapDragon apples are "new New York apple" that is characterized by its "monster crunch."

Apples From New York explains further about SnapDragon Apples origin writing:

One of its parents is the Honeycrisp, and you’ll love the spicy/sweet flavor. Along with RubyFrost, SnapDragon is one of two exciting new apples that were 10 years in the making and developed by Cornell University’s apple breeding program.

When taking a bite of a SnapDragon you'll get a sweet flavor with "hints of vanilla and spice." The site also shares that SnapDragon's are great for eating and baking "gourmet recipes" with.

Have you found SnapDragon apples in the Hudson Valley? Let us know where you found them and how they taste.

