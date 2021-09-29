FREE Coffee Today in Hudson Valley…Here’s Where to Grab a Cup

Nothing makes a fall day better than a FREE cup of coffee.

If you haven't noticed, fall has officially arrived and with temperatures dropping quickly, the leaves changing colors and it getting darker earlier, you might need a quick pick-me-up. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy we have some great news.

Wednesday September 29th, is National Coffee Day, and good news for coffee drinkers is that some of our favorite places for coffee are offering free cups today to celebrate. Most of the places that are offering something today do have some purchase requirements for a free cup according to WalletHub.

Where to Get FREE Coffee on National Coffee Day in the Hudson Valley

Dunkin’- Dunkin' Donuts Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase and with about 1000 Dunkin' locations in and around the Hudson Valley, finding one shouldn't be hard.

Starbucks- If you bring your own 20-oz clean, reusable cup into participating Starbucks, they will fill it up FREE. If you'd rather brew a cup of Starbucks at home, Starbucks is celebrating their 50th anniversary and offering anyone a FREE 7-ounce bag of their coffee. You do need to sign up online for the free coffee, do that here.

QuickChek- If you're a QuickChek Rewards Member you can grab a free 20 ounce hot or iced coffee.

7-Eleven- All rewards members can get any size coffee free, with any purchase.

Circle K- If you text "FREE" to 31310 you can get a free coffee coupon.

If you stop a grab coffee today and the place you're at is doing something special, let us know by texting us through the Wolf app and we will include them in this article.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.