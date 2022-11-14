‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash

A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52.

New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman.

Fatal crash in Clinton, New York

On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Lisa M. Drozdowski, 52, of Clinton, New York was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester eastbound on Slate Quarry Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons, according to New York State Police.

The 52-year-old's vehicle hit a utility pole and several trees before coming to rest.

Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Crash

Drozdowski was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding paramedics, police say.

"She completed classes in herbalism, reiki, astrology, and tarot, and was a self-proclaimed witch," her obituary states.

Drozdowski was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, according to her obituary. Drozdowski will be laid to rest in Dutchess County on Friday, Nov. 18.

"She enjoyed making magical moments with her family and friends, crystals, a glass of wine, a bonfire, going to restaurants, the beach, nice clothes, binging Netflix and above all else hugs from and time with her beloved grandchildren," her obituary states.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

