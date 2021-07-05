So many shoes, so many different places to go. Summer officially arrived last Sunday and I believe one of the wardrobe requirements is that we change out all our closed-toed shoes for something airier.

This is such a struggle for me. How do you decide what shoes to wear for the day? You are torn between something that says summer and something that keeps your feet warm in an over air conditioned office. Unless of course, you work outside for a living and then you have the opposite problem. You are stuck in heavy shoes all day in the hot sun where sandals just aren't practical.

So what could be the possible solution to always being fashionable yet practical with your summer footwear? As you can see I have spent a lot of time thinking this out. Here is my simple secret to never being caught in the wrong footwear. Hopefully, it will help you feel like you are in control of your summer footwear choices too.

Photo by Haley Truong on Unsplash

So What's My Secret?

Don't be afraid to treat your car like a closet. After all, that's what trunks are for. Storing stuff like extra shoes is what trunk designers had in mind when they made them a part of a car. If you don't have a trunk then get a tub and toss it in the back of the hatch. You can keep a pair of shoes for every occasion include sports like golf. My golf shoes go in the back of my hubby's car as soon as the course opens each year.

Photo by Yogesh Pedamkar on Unsplash

How many do you need?

Keep handy practical shoes for walking, open shoes for the sitting around chillin' and of course something waterproof in case of bad weather. Feel free to add a dressy pair too. I also throw in an extra pair of socks just in case. And whatever you do, don't forget the pair of throw on flip flops. They come in handy for an impromptu pedicure.

BlueOrange Studio

Keep your Hiking boots close so you can hit one of these trails in your travels.