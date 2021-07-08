Mosquito Population Explosion Predicted for the Hudson Valley

Summer is here, and that means lots of warm weather and humidity. It’s also bug season. Some bugs, like spiders, are okay to have around. But others, like ticks, are horrible and seem to serve no purpose. I think that one of the worst, most disgusting bugs are mosquitoes. They are disease carrying, biting, annoying insects. Mosquitoes are responsible for deadly diseases in some parts of the world, and even sometimes here in the Hudson Valley.

That’s the bad news. Want to hear the worse news? Experts are predicting an increase in population this year of those pesky mosquitoes. According to pests.org, the Northeast is in for a wetter than usual summer, and that means a heavier population of mosquitoes. Ugh. That sounds terrible, and I’m not even prone to mosquito bites.

Luckily, there are some measures we can take to lessen our chances of being bit by mosquitoes. Consumer Reports has a few great suggestions. Use screens on your windows to help keep mosquitoes outside. Make sure there is no standing water around your house. Mosquitoes are attracted to standing water. Make sure your grass is mowed and your bushes trimmed. Mosquitoes love shade. Use fans both inside and out. And keep covered and use repellent. If they can’t get to you, they can’t bite you.

Brace yourselves, the mosquitoes will be out in full force for the summer of 2021. But with some helpful tips and attention to detail, we can minimize the harm. Good luck, and have a great (and hopefully bite-free) summer!

