So you have four legged, furry family members, what kind of special care do you need to give them on super hot days? Do you let them stay in front of a fan all day, even though this means pet hair all over the house? Do you bring your dog to day care so they spend the day in air-conditioning? Do you put ice cubes in their water, thinking that will help keep them cool?

While, scientifically, those things may or may not actually work, here's a few things according to ASPCA.org and Petfinder.com.

As pet owners, we know it can be tough to balance our want to bring the dog with us, especially on hot 80 and 90 degree days. Here are just a few friendly reminders of simple things you can do to keep your pet healthy and hopefully happy, regardless of the temperature.

Keeping Pets Cool During The Hot Hudson Valley Weather Great tips to keep in mind so your pets don't get over heated during the warm (or hot) Hudson Valley days.

Is there a place in the Hudson Valley that you love to take your pets? Feel free to share a photo with us through our app. We love to know where there are pet friendly places locally.

2021 Freedom Festival Will Return to the Hudson Valley this Summer This event will make a comeback in July.

8 Common Essential Oils that Can Be Harmful to Pets If you enjoy using essentials oils around your home it is important you are using them safely around your pets. There are many common essential oils that can be highly toxic to your dog or cat. These 8 are very common but there are other that can be toxic too. Be sure to consult your veterinarian before using essential oils on or near you dog or cat.

Hudson Valley Honey Bees at Work Local honey is one of the many delicious local products we enjoy in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to have a healthy honey bee population and people like the folks at HiveLand NY in Highland, New York keeping them that way. Checkout some of the tools used to make and harvest honey. Plus see a few other items made with some help from the bee.

Read More: