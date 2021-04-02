‘Secret’ 100-foot Underground Waterfall Reopens in New York

Sorry TLC, but Hudson Valley residents will want to "chase" this secret underground waterfall.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Secret Caverns in Cobleskill officially reopens to the public on Friday.

Visitors are taken on about a 1 hour guided tour through what's described as an "accessible prehistoric passageway." It's 50 degrees year-round in the caverns so officials recommend wearing a light jacket or sweater as well as comfortable walking shoes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Mother Natures' handiwork can be easily viewed in the form of stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone," Secret Caverns states on its website. "One can easily view America's 'first' settlers in the form of brachiopods, corals, and crinoids."

The tour climaxes with what officials call a "world-famous" 100-foot underground waterfall.

"Truly a wonder of nature, this rare sight is unmatched among showcases," Secret Caverns states on its website.

Secret Caverns officially reopens at 11 a.m. on Friday. This weekend tours are available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Secret Caverns will be closed for Easter. For the rest of April, Secret Caverns will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Officials add COVID precautions are in place.

"We'll be continuing the covid precautions from last year, so masks are still required and tours every hour on the hour. No reservations required. Cash only," Secret Caverns wrote on Facebook to highlight the reopening.

Secret Caverns is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. According to Google Maps, you can get to this secret underground waterfall in under two hours from Newburgh, Kingston or Poughkeepsie.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.