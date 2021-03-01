Schedule Released For New York Yankees Team in Hudson Valley

It's almost time for the Yankees minor league team in the Hudson Valley to "Play Ball!"

In early November, Hudson Valley Post reported the New York Yankees confirmed changes to their minor league affiliation structure and announced the club's High Single-A minor league team will now call the Hudson Valley home.

The Yankees also confirmed the team will continue to be called the Hudson Valley Renegades and play its home games at Dutchess Stadium in 2021.

The following month, the Hudson Valley Renegades officially earned their Yankee pinstripes. Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and many more showcased their excitement that the Yankees are coming to the Hudson Valley.

Recently, it was officially announced the Renegades will "Play Ball!" on May 4.

"Following a year spent in quarantine the Renegades return to the diamond, for the first time as a New York Yankees affiliate, on May 4th," the Renegades stated in a press release.

The Renegades, the newly minted Class High-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, will begin the 2021 season on the road. The club's first home game is set for May 11.

“As the country and, specifically, the state of New York has experienced a difficult year, we’ve been looking forward to this day for many months. The time when we could welcome the excitement of the players returning to the diamond, our tremendous fans returning to the ballpark, and the familiar sound of cheers following the crack of the bat. It’s been a long time, but we’re happy to finally shout ‘Play Ball’” Renegades President Steve Gliner said.

The Renegades hope to host fans initially at a reduced capacity, subject to local guidelines in place at the time. The team will work closely with Major League Baseball, New York State and Dutchess County officials to determine capacity limits throughout the season and look forward to expanding access as conditions continue to improve, officials say.

Below is the full 2021 schedule for the Hudson Valley Renegades

