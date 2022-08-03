What is It? Spider with Spooky Face on its Back Seen in New York

Social media took a creepy crawly turn recently when a scary-looking spider photographed by Melody Aravena was shared last week in a Hudson Valley Group Facebook page. As if spiders can't be scary enough, this one actually appears to have a spooky face on its butt.

There was a flurry of comments about this creature and some of them left you wondering if you should ever go back into the yard where this little cutie was discovered. It was decided after many comments that this is Crab Spider.

Spider with Image of Scary Face on it Lives in New York

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a wonderfully thorough Spiders of New York document you can look at if you are interested in doing some research of your own. Fair warning, after the first few pictures you may start feeling like something is crawling on you. I didn't make it to page two.

The craziest thing about this spider is the face it has on its back. It appears to be staring right at you making the spider seem even creepier. It is bad enough it looks like it would glow in the dark and wrap those long legs around some random part of your body.

Why Does This Spider Have a Face on Its Back?

Oddly enough, the scary face on the spider can actually change and according to what I read online, this spider can also change color with their surrounding.

Bob The Spider Hunter has a great video if you want to learn more. Warning this video is not for the faint of heart. If you are one of those people who yells "Kill It" as soon as you see a bug, I would skip this tutorial on the Crab Spider.

What is a Crab Spider?

