Saugerties School District to Start School Year Online

As schools have been cleared to reopen in September, some districts have elected to begin the year remotely.

According to a Facebook post, The Saugerties Central School District will begin the 2020-2021 academic year fully online. All students will be learning beginning on Tuesday, September 8. The full remote instruction will continue through October 5. The plan is to transition to a hybrid model after October 5.

The district is moving forward with a full remote instructional plan to ensure that all personal protective equipment (PPE) is received and that all staff is trained in protocols and educational platforms, according to the post. The district acknowledged the challenges it poses for families and said they appreciate the community support.

Saugerties Central School District is not the only district that will begin the year with remote learning. Newburgh, Wappingers, Arlington, and New Paltz school districts will all start the 2020-2021 school year online. Most of these districts cited the challenges that would come with having in-person instruction at the start of the year and said they hope to move to hybrid models later in the year.