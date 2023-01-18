Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru

A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.

MA Woman Arrested for Aggravated DWI at Saugerties McDonald's

During the early hours of Saturday January 14th 2023, Saugerties Police received word of a reported intoxicated motorist in the drive-thru of the McDonalds located at 350 Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties.

Around 12:10am, officers were able to locate the alleged vehicle leaving the McDonald's parking lot. Following observation, they conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was in fact intoxicated.

Officers identified the motorist as 53-year-old Denise Cahalane of Whitinsville Massachusetts, a town near Worcester MA, and about two and a half hours from Saugerties.

DWI and Aggravated DWI Charges for MA Woman in Hudson Valley

Cahalane was taken into custody for DWI by officers and transported back to the Saugerties Police Department for processing and a Breathalyzer test. Results indicated that Cahalane had a BAC of 0.18%.

Due to the levels of her BAC, Cahalane was also charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated in addition to the Driving While Intoxicated charge.

Saugerties Police report that following processing, Cahalane was released to a third party with an appearance ticket and is expected to answer her charges at a later date in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

