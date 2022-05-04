Saugerties Man Flips Car, Lands on Roof, Charged With DWI

Police say the driver destroyed numerous mailboxes and hit parked cars Sunday evening May 1st in Ulster County.

An out-of-control drunk driver was arrested on Sunday, May 1st after officers from the Saugerties Police Department were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident that took place in the area of 859 Blue Mountain Road in the Town of Saugerties.

According to a press release from the Saugerties Police Department, 23-year-old Martin A. Bethel of Saugerties was allegedly driving his vehicle northbound on Blue Mountain Road at approximately 7:24 p.m. at an excessive speed when he lost control of his vehicle. As he lost control, Martin then crashed into several mailboxes, hit a parked car, and wound up flipping the vehicle he was driving according to police. The vehicle eventually landed on the roof. Police said Bethel denied medical attention at the scene of the accident.

Canav Canva loading...

After investigating, Saugerties Police took Bethel into custody and placed him under arrest. Bethel was charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated and was brought to the Saugerties Police Departments Headquarters for processing. While being processed, Bethel refused to submit to a breath test, which could mean an automatic suspension of his driver's license.

What Happens if You Refuse a Breathalyzer Test in the Hudson Valley?

According to the website Traffic Tickets, if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer in New York State, that can result in an automatic suspension of your driver's license for 6 months to a year. The refusal can also carry a fine of up to $500. The suspension and fines are in addition to the DUI/DWI penalties that a driver could face if they are found guilty of driving under the influence.

Police did say that Bethel was arranged, but didn't say whether he was released or sent to jail. As more information becomes available we will update this article.

Brush Fire at Greenwood Lake A brush fire burning in Greenwood Lake near 89 Jersey Avenue on April 22, 2022.