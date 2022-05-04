Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue Saves 8-Week-Old Abused Puppy

An 8-week-old puppy found bleeding in New Jersey is getting life-saving medical attention from a nearby animal refuge.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, right outside the Hudson Valley, came across a severely injured 8-week-old pitbull puppy in Paterson, New Jersey at the end of April. They're calling him Peanut and shared the upsetting state they found him in on their Facebook page:

After being rushed to the emergency room, our fighter Peanut got a full medical work up. Peanut exhibits signs of severe trauma. His lower jaw has been fractured and his gums ripped off as a result. Peanut also has a fever and is anemic after being left for dead on the streets from whoever committed these cruelest crimes to the sweetest little puppy.

The Animal refuge is currently looking for who is responsible for leaving the tiny 8-pound puppy in this condition. They asked on social media:

Please share and contact adoptlove@rbari.org if you have any information on who Peanut is or how he was injured. With your support, Peanut will know what it feels like to be safe, treasured and loved.

Thankfully, they were able to receive enough funds to get the life-saving surgery. However, the little pup isn't out of the clear yet. Peanut is currently recovering and it's a slow process. Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue writes:

Peanut is having a hard time eating, so he remains hospitalized. Once released into a medical foster, Peanut will be eating gruel and need weekly rechecks for at least a month. He will be on antibiotics for some time due to the severity of his infection. His jaw may not completely heal normally, but doctors do anticipate Peanut to have a successful recovery.

To follow Peanut's journey follow Ramapo Bergen Animal Rescue and if you have any information on Peanut's previous owners, reach out at adoptlove@rbari.org.

Top US Guide Dog School in Hudson Valley, New York Needs Help

13 PAW-fect Dog Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Beacon, New York These 13 PAW-fect Beacon businesses allow you to bring your pup along for fun times with friends and family.