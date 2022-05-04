Unfortunately, it is bush fire season in the Hudson Valley so it is super important that we are careful with campfires and even using our backyard grill. Earlier today (May 3, 2022) the New Paltz Fire Department shared what they called a "PSA" on their Facebook page.

The Reason for the PSA was to alert people to a small plume of smoke that could be seen from various parts of the New Paltz and Gardiner area. The smoke plume gave the appearance of a possible brush fire that might have been burning on the Shawangunk Ridge.

Smoke was Spotted on the Ridge in New Paltz, NY

New Paltz Police Department via Facebook New Paltz Police Department via Facebook loading...

The New Paltz Police Department wanted to assure people in the area that it was indeed not a brush fire but instead smoke coming from a work zone in the area of the ridge on Mountian Rest Road. They also made it very clear that the work was being closely monitored.

New York State is still under a burn ban until May 14, 2022, due to the conditions in the area this time of year. Even though we have had a good amount of rain there is still a lot of dead and dried wood and brush in part of the Hudson Valley. Add in some wind with the seasonally changing temperatures and you end up with high possibilities of fire.

New Paltz Police Department via Facebook New Paltz Police Department via Facebook loading...

Hudson Valley Brush Fires so far in April 2022

Fire at the Former Abercrombie Mansion in Ossining, NY

Fierce Fire Blazes Through Former Abercrombie Mansion in Ossining, NY

Do You Remember the "Ring of Fire" in the Hudson Valley?