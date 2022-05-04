Health Officials Worried COVID Is Spreading In These Parts of New York
Top health officials are once again worried that COVD is still spreading at high rates in most parts of New York State. Officials say masks should be worn in some areas, along with other COVID precautions.
In late March, the CDC updated the metrics it uses for recommending masks. The framework moves beyond just looking at cases and testing positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity.
The metrics determine whether the level of COVID 19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community.
Low COVID Spread in New York
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
Medium COVID Spread in New York
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, speak with your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing)
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Opt for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
High COVID Spread in New York
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease:
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing)
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
CDC Says You Should Wear a Mask in Over 30 New York Counties
As of this writing the CDC recommends Empire State residents wear masks in over 30 New York counties, including:
As of this writing, no Hudson Valley county is deemed to have High COVID spread. However, most counties in the Hudson Valley have Medium spread, according to the CDC:
Albany County
Broome County
Cayuga County
Chemung County
Clinton County
Cortland County
Erie County
Franklin County
Fulton County
Genesee County
Hamilton County
Herkimer County
Jefferson County
Livingston County
Madison County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Niagara County
Oneida County
Onondaga County
Ontario County
Orleans County
Oswego County
Rensselaer County
Saratoga County
Schenectady County
Schuyler County
Seneca County
St. Lawrence County
Steuben County
Tioga County
Tompkins County
Warren County
Washington County
Wayne County
Wyoming County
Yates County