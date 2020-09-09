Saugerties Man Charged With Assault, Trespass, More

The man was arrested and charged with assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday around 9:28 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department received a 911 call for an alleged domestic dispute at 2639 Route 9W. 58-year-old Juan C. Barese went to the victim's residence, kicked open the front door which broke the chain lock and in the process the victim was struck in the head, this resulted in a laceration that required the victim to get four stitches, police say.

The party's young children were present when the incident occurred, officials say.

Barese was arrested and charged with assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. Barese was arraigned in the Town Of Ulster Justice Court on his own recognizance, with the court issuing a full Stay-Away Order of Protection on behalf of the victim. Barese is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Court on September 30.