The crime spree allegedly included attacking a teenager at a popular sports complex.

Earlier this week, we told you that the Saugerties Police Department was trying to locate 23-year-old Dustin Van Etten in connection to a few separate crimes that took place back in May. The police department released a WANTED message asking area residents if they have seen or know the whereabouts of the 23-year-old male from Kingston. The message wasn't specific as to why police wanted to locate the man but now police have released details behind their WANTED message.

Crime Spree

According to a press release from the Saugerties Poice Department, back in the early morning hours of Friday, May 20th they received numerous reports from residents that their cars had been broken into in the Barclay Heights areas of the Town of Saugerties. Residents told police that purses, cellphones, credit cards, debit cards, and more were stolen from cars.

Later that same day while on patrol, a Saugerties Police officer noticed two suspicious males on bicycles around the area of the alleged car break-ins. The officer stopped the males, a 17-year-old from Millers Lane in the City of Kingston and 23-year-old Dustin J. Van Etten, from Hasbrouck Avenue, Kingston to conduct a field interview. After questioning, the officer sent the males on their way according to the press release.

16-year-old Attacked at Cantine Field

Police alleged that the crime spree continued at the Cantine Field Sports Complex in Saugerties, as a town resident walked into the police department and notified police that their teenager was the victim of a robbery at the sports complex. The resident told police that their 16-year-old son was attacked by two males on bicycles. The complaint also stated that one of the males threatened the other teen with a crowbar all while the other male took the victim’s backpack, cell phone, and a pair of shoes.

After conducting an investigation, police concluded that the two males previously interviewed by police were the same individuals that committed the car break-ins and were also the same two individuals that committed the robbery against the teenager at Cantine Feild.

Both Males Have Been Arrested

The 17-year-old male from Kingston was arrested on June 2nd and after giving the other suspect Dustin J. Van Etten several attempts to turn himself in police issued a warrant for his arrest. Van Etten was located and arrested by the City of Kingston Police on Tuesday, June 7th, and turned over to the Saugerties Police Department. Both males were arraigned on numerous charges and released. They are scheduled to reappear in town court at a later date.

