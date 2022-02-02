Sentencing In June 2021 Newburgh Love Triangle Case

Sentencing occurred yesterday in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Newburgh in June of 2021.

23-year-old Ariana Sanchez of Newburgh was sentenced to ten years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the stabbing of a woman on Dubois Street back in June.

Referenced by some as 'The Newburgh Love Triangle,' Sanchez admitted to repeatedly stabbing the woman on Dubois Street, causing the victim to suffer serious physical injuries in what was described as a 'vicious' stabbing.

As reported by Hudson Valley Post in December, on Tuesday, December 15th, 23-year-old Sanchez of Newburgh pleaded guilty to Assault in the 1st Degree. According to the District Attorney's Office, Sanchez admitted to repeatedly stabbing the woman. The District Attorney's Office indicated, that pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record, they will recommend that Sanchez be sentenced to twelve years in state prison when she is sentenced on February 1, 2022.

District Attorney Hoovler, regarding the sentencing, had the following to say:

This defendant's violent and unjustified use of a weapon to assault another person is reprehensible. Hopefully the victim's woulds will heal with time. The community will be safer during the decade that this defendant is in state prison. My office will continue to pursue justice on behalf of victims of violent crime and hold responsible those who turn to such violence to settle disputes.

The District Attorney thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation of the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine Magg

