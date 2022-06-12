Do these Amphibians Still Exist in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is one of the best places to raise a family. There's so much to do here and it is relatively safe. I'm thankful that I grew up in the Hudson Valley as I had the opportunity to explore and be a part of a lot of opportunities. I'm still exploring the Hudson Valley in my adult life.

Being close to lower Hudson Valley and New York City, it's easy to take a train or simply drive to the Big Apple. We are also somewhat close to New Jersey and able to head there whenever we are craving some beach time. As my sister would put it, "We have the best of both worlds."

Growing up in the Hudson Valley gave me an appreciation for mother nature and wildlife. There were times that I went fishing, quadding, participated in a frog jumping competition, and had the chance to see up close and personal, some fascinating critters.

Crayfish was something that used to live near me in a large stream. Along with them, there were also snakes, turtles, fish, and frogs. My love for animals started at that time. However, this amphibian was the coolest part about exploring the animal world in the Hudson Valley.

When was the last time that you saw this amphibian?

There used to be so many salamanders throughout the Hudson Valley. My sister and I were questioning where they all went a few months back. However, it seems as if they made their return.

A once forgotten amphibian has now made its way back into the Hudson Valley.

The other night I spotted a salamander and my jaw dropped. I immediately let all of my close family and friends know about what I had discovered. It had been so many years since I last saw a salamander.

Why are salamanders important not only to the Hudson Valley but throughout the world?

Their lizard-like appearance makes them appear relatable to snakes. There are different kinds of salamanders. With names such as fire, blue-spotted, black, green, seal, and California Tiger Salamander, the list could go on.

However, in New York, the most common ones are the cute Adirondack and Redback Salamanders which I have spotted here before. Salamanders help keep insect populations regulated. They also assist with getting rid of ticks and mosquitoes.

Were salamanders going extinct?

A fungal pathogen has wiped out the majority of the salamander population in Europe, hopefully, it doesn't extend to North America. For the most part, salamanders' habitats have been destroyed.

How can we help salamanders in the Hudson Valley?

Most importantly, leave things where they are. When visiting a wooden forest or stream, be sure to leave rocks and logs just as they are. This may be the home of salamanders.

There's also an organization called Save The Salamanders which is assisting with the conversation of these amphibians to help them survive and to raise awareness.

It is unknown why salamanders have made more of an appearance in the Hudson Valley. Hopefully, they have found homes in mother nature that allow them to continue to reproduce and thrive.

Have you ever seen a salamander before? They're my favorite amphibian. Share with us below.

