Have You Heard the Mystery Booms in the Hudson Valley?

"What the heck am I hearing?" began a Facebook post in a local community group. "Sounds like thunder, or an explosion repeatedly booming somewhere distant. We've been noticing these sounds since we moved here in 2010... Anyone else know what I'm talking about?" The answer is pretty cool.

Mystery Booms in the Hudson Valley, NY

"When I first heard the annual 'summer boomers' this morning I was wondering how long it would be before someone posted on one of the local FB asking what was going on" posted one longtime resident. "I live in Hopewell. I hear it every year, too. The sound really carries", shared another. While I grew up in the Hudson Valley, I was in Ulster County, NY, far enough away from the river to be completely oblivious to the noises that seem to be confirmed to be coming from a very special location in southern Orange County, NY.

Training at West Point, NY

"West Point", came the first answer. "It’s West Point training. Learning how to blow up stuff…", a second commenter elaborated. "Artillery training, should almost be time for them to start jumping out and parachuting out of little birds", continued another. By the time a comment reading, "Every summer this comes up and the answer is always West Point!", rolled in, the original poster was convinced; "Sounds like a consensus - THANK you!", they replied.

The West Point Garrison and Community Facebook page seemed to confirm the answer too, recently posting that the Lake Popolopen boat launch would be closed through early August to accommodate training exercises. Speaking of West Point, take a tour of their historic cemetery below.

