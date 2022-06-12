There are several malls in or around the Hudson Valley area of New York. Which ones are the best and which ones are not so great?

Malls have been a popular shopping place or hangout spot in communities for decades.

Malls are awesome places for so many reasons. Of course there's the convenience factor. It's nice to have so many popular stores packed into one location. Malls are places where you can get such diverse items. You can leave most malls with a Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt, Crocs and a cinnamon roll the size of your head.

Some malls don't just have great places to shop but they are also great sources of entertainment. They have mini-golf, arcades, go-karts, concert halls, obstacle courses, bars, restaurants ad even comedy clubs. All of these can be found at local shopping malls here in New York so it shouldn't be a surprise why they are so popular.

New Yorkers aren't the only ones who love malls. America has an obsession. How often do we go the mall? Just over 80% of Americans visit a mall at least once a week.

If you live in the Hudson Valley region of New York then you have a lot of indoor and outdoor shopping malls to choose from. If you've been to multiple ones then you have probably noticed that some are better than others in certain ways. Which Hudson Valley mall ranks the best?

Below is a list of malls ranked best to worst based on how many stars they received on Google. Any malls with a tie were settled by which one had the most reviews.

10 Malls Near The Hudson Valley Ranked From Best to Worst