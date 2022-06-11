Do You Accidentally Use Your Signal on The Curve in Wappingers?

I'll admit that I am not the best driver in the world. In fact, I can admit I'm not the best driver in the Hudson Valley. I'm not even the best driver in my household.

Driving with my wife as a passenger in my car always seems to end up in a fight. I think in order for her to finally feel safe with me behind the wheel, I will need to install one of those extra brake pedals on the passenger side of the vehicle.

There are severally bad driving habits that I have that make my wife go bananas. She mostly complains when I drive too slow or don't use my signal soon enough or not at all. Those complaints can be justified but there's one thing that I do that drives her crazy and though it might be annoying I don't think I'm hurting anyone by doing it. Maybe you do this too. I can't be the only one who does this.

When I'm driving towards downtown Wappingers Falls from Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie, I inevitably end up at the extremely sharp curve. The curve is on 9D just before Mill Street. The curve is so sharp that it almost feels like I'm making a right-angled turn. Out of habit, I almost always flip on my turn signal. There's no stop and it's just a curve so I know I don't have to do this but it's just a weird tick.

I can't help but wonder if this annoys, confuses, or makes the driver behind me mad. Do you take this road on your commute? Do you make the same mistake as me?

