This Private Ulster County Lake Compound Comes with a Remote Control Waterfall

Every time I think I've seen it all, a millionaire decides to up the ante. Welcome to the 11,000 square foot, 164-acre compound in Esopus, NY that sits on a private 25-acre lake with everything you could possibly think of... including your own remote control waterfall.

Million-Dollar Listings in the Hudson Valley, NY

If you love looking inside over-the-top homes in the Hudson Valley, you've come to the right place. From this luxury ski cabin in Saugerties, NY to the "Round House" in New Paltz, NY that looks like it's pulled right out of Harry Potter, the Hudson Valley doesn't disappoint when it comes to opulent real estate. This lake house in Esopus, NY, however, makes those other properties look modest.

Lake House in Esopus, NY

Sure, the $13.5 million compound has over 11,000 square-feet of living space and even has a live-in caretaker (who has their own house on the property). It also has phenomenal views from almost every room in every one of the multiple houses on the property. But first things first: this house has a private lake that would make most state parks jealous.

At 25 acres, this water feature can host a nearly unlimited amount of activities. The listing advertises that unlike other private lakes or ponds, its large size gives you extra freedom:

The lake not only provides spectacular swimming and fishing in the crystal-clear water, but [owners] can also enjoy any type of motorized watercraft they choose. This is a unique feature as many lakes are not large enough to accommodate this type of activity or have restrictions on propulsion type.

Oh, and we haven't even covered the remote control waterfall (what??) "to add to the outdoor ambiance". Sure, why not.

Private Compound in Ulster County, NY

This home also comes with a media room, billiard room, an additional private cottage, and more windows than I can count. Check out the inside of the house below, and keep scrolling to check out the New Paltz "Round House" that looks like it's straight out of Harry Potter.

Step Inside this Massive $13.5 Million Ulster County Lake Compound