Salad Sold At Popular New York State Grocery Store May Kill

Health officials are sounding the alarm about salads that can cause "life-threatening allergic reactions."

Late last week the FDA confirmed salad sold in New York State was recalled.

Wegmans Salad Recalled In New York

FDA FDA loading...

Braga Fresh of Soledad, California voluntarily recalled a single production run of Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz bag from Wegmans stores.

"The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared egg that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA states in its recall notice.

More Information About Recalled Salad

FDA FDA loading...

The recalled product, 8oz Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit was sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department and can be identified by having both a UPC code 0 77890 55911 6 with Best if Used By Date OCT 27, 2023 and Lot Code: BFFS282B4

The issue was discovered after an internal inventory reconciliation process, officials say. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported, as of this writing.

The recalled salads were sold in New York as well as PA, NJ, MD, MA, VA, NC, DE and Washington DC, according to the FDA.

FDA FDA loading...

Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz Bag

Only Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz displaying the identified UPC of 0 77890 55911 6, with the stated lot code are subject to the recall, officials say.

"Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it," the FDA adds. "Customers who purchased this product at Wegmans can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

The voluntary recall does not apply to any other Wegmans Organic or Braga Fresh products.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

