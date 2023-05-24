Is Hyde Park, NY Getting a Chuck E. Cheese Knock Off Restaurant?

Many people have been turning their heads as they have been passing the once abandoned restaurant building off Route 9 right by the intersection of where St. Andrews meets Albany Post Road. A lot of movement has been going on around the building, and many folks are questioning what might be coming in.

What is Rose E. Ricotta in Hyde Park, New York?

New signs have gone up on the restaurant building that resides next to the plaza in Hyde Park with Darby O'Gills, Park Beverage, Giggles, and Subway. The building was once Cocoa's Italian Restaurant. Prior to that, it was famously known as Easy Street Café.

Conor Walsh Conor Walsh loading...

At first glance, Rose E. Ricotta looks like a knock off of Chuck E. Cheese, which the Hudson Valley already has in Poughkeepsie. When you Google "Rose E. Ricotta," nothing comes up besides ricotta cheese recipes. So is this a brand new start-up company?

Some Hyde Park residents haven't been too happy to see this. Several have said on Facebook that Hyde Park doesn't need another Italian restaurant - especially a chain restaurant - and that people should support what's already here. Others were saying it looks tacky, and it gives off Five Nights and Freddy's vibes. So, what even is going on?

Popular Television Show is Filming in Hyde Park, New York

Conor Walsh Conor Walsh loading...

No, we are not getting a new mouse/rat themed pizza place in Hyde Park. It looks like Pretty Little Liars have moved from Roller Magic and Eveready Diner over to the old Coco's location. Film crews have been spotted in and out of the building. The HBO Max show is currently shooting its second season after filming in the Hudson Valley in 2021 and 2022 for its first.

The show is a reboot of the ABC Family/Freeform show of the same name. According to IMDb, the plot for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.

The second season has been given the title Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The second season is slated to debut on November 16th of this year.

READ MORE: HBO MAX SERIES TAKES OVER HYDE PARK DINER AND ROLLER RINK

7 Best Hudson Valley Hometown Bars As Rated By Listeners