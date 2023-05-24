Family Run for 100 Years, Hudson Valley Chocolate Biz Up For Sale

A legendary Hudson Valley chocolate shop that's gained national acclaim is being sold by the family that's run it for 100 years.

It's one of those things that you just can't believe when you read it, but it's true. One of the Hudson Valley's longest-run family businesses is looking to cash out, ending a long legacy of chocolate making.

Back in 1922 chocolatier Peter Charkalis opened up Alps Sweet Shop in a small storefront across from Hudson Beach Glass in Beacon. Seven years later, after the business began to take off, Charkalis moved the operation to 199 Main Street. The chocolate maker's son took over the business in 1967 and purchased two enrobing machines to speed up the painstaking process of dipping each piece of candy by hand. The equipment was set up in a new factory at 269 Main Street where Alps still operates today.

Now run by Charkalis' granddaughter and her husband, the business is being sold to someone outside the family for the first time in 100 years. Sally Charkalis Craft and Terry Craft are listing the entire Alps Sweet Shops business for $3.6 million.

The offering includes the building in Beacon and all of its furniture and equipment. The company's Fishkill location which runs out of a leased space is also included in the sale.

According to the details of the listing, Sally and Terry are willing to share their "extensive experience and national recognition" to train the new owners how to make those distinctive Alps Sweet Shop treats including their most popular chocolate-covered potato chips.

It's unclear why the Charkalis family is getting out of the chocolate business now after 100 years, but it's hopeful that new owners will continue to follow their tradition of using "time-honored recipes" for crafting small batches of handmade chocolates that have delighted the Hudson Valley for generations. The company employs between nine and 16 employees depending on the time of year.

Those who may be interested in carrying on the legacy of Alps Sweet Shop can find out more about the listing from Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley Properties.