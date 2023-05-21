Ice Cream Mecca Drops Surprise Announcement About a New Location

A Hudson Valley ice cream institution has revealed that it's been secretly planning a second location to open this summer.

As the weather begins to warm up, the seasonal ice cream stands are beginning to open their windows for another season of sweet treats. The Hudson Valley just wouldn't be the same without a shake or cone on a warm summer evening. We're lucky to have quite a few family-run ice cream stands that have been around for generations and continue to operate their unique businesses year after year.

Popular ice cream stands include Bellvale Farms in Warwick, Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell Junction, The Jolly Cow in Lake Katrine, Mary Jane's in Newburgh, Twistee Cone in New Paltz, The Village Creamery in Wappingers Falls, Boice Brothers in Kingston and Weir's in Salisbury Mills, which has even drawn the attention of some big-named Hollywood productions.

Del's Roadside is a Hudson Valley Favorite

One of the more legendary ice cream destinations in the Hudson Valley is Del's Roadside on Route 9 in Rhinebeck. Customers rave about the stand's farm-fresh ice cream which originates at Del's Dairy Farm just up the road in Red Hook. The Roadside also serves up some amazing, homemade comfort food like burgers, dogs and fries that will send your taste buds soaring. Del's Roadside is so popular that it's even enlisted its own army of brand ambassadors, offering up free food and goodies to its most ardent online fans.

Surprise Second Location Announced

Del's Roadside just dropped some big news this week, revealing that it's in the process of constructing a second Hudson Valley location that will be open in time for Summer. According to a Facebook post, a second Del's Roadside will be popping up in Kinderhook. It's unclear exactly when the new location is expected to open, but photos of the new ice cream stand show that construction is well underway. According to a sign on the new building, the soon-to-open Del's Roadside will be located at Williams Farm and Market.

Are you excited about another Del's Roadside opening up this summer? Let us know your thoughts and be sure to check out our own list of the 33 most popular ice cream destinations in the Hudson Valley.

