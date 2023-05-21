The History Behind the Iconic Storm King Display

The Hudson Valley is known for its beautiful scenery, historical background and diverse options of indoor and outdoor activities.

There is always something new to learn about the Hudson Valley especially upon visiting and exploring itself. While there are hidden and unknown gems throughout each county, there are also popular tourist attractions that are worth visiting as well.

Did you know that Uncle's Sams house exists in the Catskills and there's a tiki bar in the basement? Upon my adventures, I also came across the most underrated fountain which is hidden in Ulster County, NY.

Popular Hudson Valley spots lie throughout each county and bring a different story to tell about the past. In Hyde Park, there are three historical sites to explore that show the lives of influential members of society and their role in the world.

Another popular Hudson Valley location is Storm King Art Center. Schools bring children to visit on trips and people come from all over the world to explore the grounds.

Storm King Art Center Is Known For Being An Open Air Museum

Storm King Art Center made it to the list of the Top 3 Hudson Valley Sculpture Parks Worth Visiting.

I've been to Storm King Art Center a few times. Upon arrival, I'm always greeted by friendly staff members. It's relaxing to explore the grounds and view the beautiful and unique artwork on site.

While visiting, guests can rent bikes to make their experience even better. Storm King Art Center is a top rated sculpture park that brings in visitors from all over the world for being known as an open air museum.

Do You Know The History Behind Storm King Art Center?



Upon researching for different historical information, I came across fascinating information about Storm King Art Center and its history relating to Danskammer and Henry Hudson.

According to Brickcollecting.com,

"Danskammer is one of the few names that appear on the very oldest maps, and it was Henry Hudson, according to tradition, who christened the pretty wooded point that curves out into the river near our house." "When he sailed up the river in the Half Moon and saw a group of Indians dancing in the firelight on the flat rock that crowned the point in those days. This Indian rock was broken off some years ago when the steamer Cornell was wrecked there on a foggy night, and the little lighthouse that stands there now was built after the accident."

Have You Heard Of The Term, Danskammer Before?

Danskammer's historical influence dates back to Henry Hudson and is now a piece of history on display at Storm King Art Center.

Brickcollecting.com shared additional information,

"In Day Before Yesterday: Reminiscences of a Varied Life, David Maitland Armstrong (1836-1918) continues" "After my father bought Danskammer he added to it various farms until he had a river-front of about two miles, from Mudhole nearly to Hampton both these little places have changed their names and are now known as Roseton and Cedar Cliff."

It was described that the famous columns were delivered to their residence, it was questioned as to how they would get them up the hill to where they wanted them on site.

It's fascinating to see the iconic columns still standing to this day.

Columns From Armstrong Mansion Are On Display In Orange County, NY

These historical columns from the Armstrong Mansion which was at Danskammer Point are now on display at Storm King Art Center. I didn't know this while I was visiting Storm King Art Center.

Brickcollecting.com shared information about the columns,

"A description of the Museum Building at the Storm King Art Center states: "Completed as a residence in 1935 for the late Vermont Hatch, the French Normandy-style building was designed by architect Maxwell Kimball." "The building's granite stones were salvaged from Danskammer, the 1834 Edward Armstrong mansion located north of Newburgh that stood overlooking the Hudson River for almost 100 years. The five Ionic columns now situated on the Art Center's property formed the front of Danskammer."

What Should You Do The Next Time You Visit A New Location In The Hudson Valley?

While visiting different areas in the Hudson Valley, be sure to take pictures and do research, you may come across information that has been unknown or some that is fascinating to share.

Have you been to Storm King Art Center before? Where is your favorite place to explore the Hudson Valley's history? Let us know below.

