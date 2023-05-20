A pickup truck was probably the last thing a local kayaker thought they'd find on a recent trip down the Wallkill River in New Paltz, NY, but life always seems to find a way to throw us curveballs.

The Town of New Paltz Police Department is currently investigating the bizarre incident that has left the entire Hudson Valley scratching their heads. With (thankfully) no one found inside the vehicle and no other clues on the scene, authorities are starting from scratch. Luckily, there are some theories.

Truck Found in Wallkill River in New Paltz, NY

"On May 11th the Ulster County Sheriff's Office In-Water Rescue Team responded to assist the Town of New Paltz Police Department after a kayaker reported seeing a vehicle submerged under water in the Wallkill River", began a post from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. This wasn't an antique, either. Photos show a shiny (and otherwise undamaged) Dodge Ram being towed up the steep riverbank. The comment section showed no mercy.

The Internet Responds to Truck Found in Wallkill River

While a few local residents expressed their hope that the driver did, in fact, escape safely from the submerged truck, others couldn't help themselves with a quip. "Where’s the New Paltz meter guy.. I’m sure he’ll stick a ticket on there", joked one woman. "That’s one hell of a way to wash a truck", said another. "I'm sorry sir but you can't park there" piled on a third.

Hudson Valley rivers seem to be a magnet for excitement. From mystery trucks to tens of thousands of migrating eels, there's never a shortage of activity. Check out a dramatic puppy rescue from the Hudson River, as well as massive eagles fighting over fish, below.

