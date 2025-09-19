Massive Reward In Frantic Search For Missing New York Man

A New York man vanished without a trace. Years later, New York State Police and the ATF are offering a $25,000 reward to find him.

New York State Police have a renewed push to find a missing man.

Large Reward Now Offered For Missing Man From Upstate New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

This week, New York State Police announced there's a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Stephen J. Houghton.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Troopers are asking the public of help and announced the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now involved in the investigation.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted regarding Houghton's disappearance. Family and friends are cooperating with law enforcement to provide any information that may help locate him. The State Police continue their investigation, and with the involvement of the ATF, they hope to gather more information about Houghton’s whereabouts," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

Vanished In 2022

Google Google loading...

Houghton from Keeseville, New York, has not been heard from or seen since February 2022. He was last seen at Stewart's gas station in Port Henry on February 20, 2022.

At the time he went missing, Houghton was 35. He's described as being a 6'2" white man weighing 225 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

In August 2023, police responded to the Villa Motel located on State Route 9 in the town of Ausable regarding Houghton, but not details were released.

NYSP/Google/Canva NYSP/Google/Canva loading...

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the New York State Police in 518-897-2000.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State