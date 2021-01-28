REI to Close Only Hudson Valley Location

REI, a major outdoor goods retailer, will be permanently closing their only location in the area.

More people than ever have enjoyed and explored the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's surprising to hear that a major outdoor goods retailer, like REI, is considering closing a location. It's even sadder to hear that the location that's closing, is their only Hudson Valley location.

In an email to customers, REI announced they will be permanently closing their Yonkers store. The email did not entail why the location was closing. This location has been open for nine years. The REI Yonkers store is located at Ridge Hill Mall and will permanently close on February 11, at 8 p.m.

The email to customers reads:

"After 9 great years, we are sorry to let you know that we are permanently closing our REI Yonkers store on Feb 11, 2021 at 8pm. Even though this location is closing, we still have plenty of ways to help you get outside. We hope you'll continue to find the outdoor gear you need at our nearby stores, or online at REI.com. You can also update your store preferences to stay in the know about nearby classes and events. Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely,

Your friends at REI"

REI is known for carrying goods and equipment for all things outdoors. They carry hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, and paddling gear. While there may not be a big box store in the Hudson Valley carrying these goods, there are plenty of local businesses that do. Consider checking out Kenco, Thruway Sporting Goods, Mountain Top Outfitters, Rock and Snow, and other Hudson Valley businesses.