PD: Driver of Quadruple-Fatal Crash Sold Heroin in Hudson Valley

The woman behind the wheel of a horrific accident that killed four Hudson Valley residents is now accused of selling heroin in the region.

On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) concluded an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl occurring throughout the City of Kingston with the arrest of 26-year-old Meredith McSpirit of Kingston.

McSpirit was taken into custody at her residence on Rymrock Road and brought to the Kingston Police Department where she was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

On August 26, 2015, McSpirit failed to make a right turn while driving on to Dock Street in Saugerties. The car traveled over a driveway and then across a private road before plunging down a 110-foot embankment.

The vehicle finally came to rest, upside down, after hitting a house. No one was inside the home at the time.

The vehicle’s four passengers, Jonte Clark, Dante Crump, Adam “Jeff” McQueen and Kaireem Meeks Jr, all from Kingston, were killed in the crash.

McSpirit was injured in the accident. She was never charged after officials found no evidence she was driving impaired.

In 2016 she was charged with possessing heroin in the Town of Esopus.

Detectives were assisted on Tuesday by members of the US Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division.

