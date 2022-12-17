Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer

A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life.

A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.

Red Hook Fire Hosting Benefit for Member's Daughter

Christmas Eve is already one of the most exciting days of the year with the excitement of Santa's arrival, (am I on the naughty or nice list...LOL) but this year it has even more excitement around it because the Red Hook Fire Company will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit a young girl and her family as she battles stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.

According to News 10, Red Hook Fire Company Emergency Medical Services 1st Lieutenant Christal Funk is not only a ranking officer with the company but is also a mom to 11-year-old Abby, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma. Abby is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments and in hopes of supporting Abby and her family through these difficult times, the company is hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve Breakfast in Red Hook

Breakfast will be available at the Red Hook Fire Company located at 42 Firehouse Lane in Red Hook, from 7 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will be available buffet style and will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, sausage patties, bacon, home fries, juice, coffee, and tea. The fire company didn't put a price tag on the breakfast, they will be taking donations at the door and are asking guests to pay what they can for the breakfast.

All donations will benefit Abby and her family as they continue to fight.

