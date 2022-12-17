Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep.

LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.

Children will also get to meet LEGO Santa, who has become very popular with LEGOLAND visitors. In fact, the theme park's Santa has received hundreds of letters from kids who are hoping to see some bricks under the tree this year.

One Hudson Valley child was lucky enough to receive a special in-person reply from LEGO Santa this week. The not-so-Minifigure showed up at the home of 9-year-old Cole who asked Santa to visit during his last trip to LEGOLAND.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

Santa brought Cole and his siblings, a sack filled with LEGO sets and some special LEGOLAND swag. Cole, his 7-year-old brother Henry and 6-year-old sister Nora were all smiles when LEGO Santa showed up at their home. Cole, a huge LEGO Ninjago fan, ran right to LEGO Santa for a hug and posed for some Christmas card-worthy photos with the big guy himself.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

The Holiday Bricktacular at LEGOLAND New York Resort is going on every weekend in December and will take place the entire week from Christmas through January 1. And yes, LEGOLAND New York is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Bricktacular will also signal the end of the operating season for LEGOLAND which will close down for the winter at the end of the day on January 1.

