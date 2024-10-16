Rare Fall Freeze Warning Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Most of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are under its first Freeze Warning of the fall.

The weather is starting to get much cooler across the country. This morning, over 60 million people, from the plains to the East Coast, including here in the Hudson Valley, are under some freeze or frost alert.

Freeze Warning For Orange, Putnam Counties

The National Weather Service out of New York City has issued a Freeze Warning for Orange and Putnam counties from midnight Wednesday until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the National Weather Service States.

Officials say that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected Wednesday night.

Freeze Warning Also Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia Counites

A Freeze Warning was issued for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia counites around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. It remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected in those counties.

"A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," the National Weather Service states.

Frost Advisory: Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia Counites

A Frost Advisory is also in effect for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia counties.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected, and sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered, officials note.

