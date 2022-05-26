Hochul Pushes to Raise Age to Buy Certain Rifles in New York

New York currently has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and Governor Kathy Hochul is looking to add more and tougher legislation for future gun buyers.

The nation mourned again just days after a mass shooting at Tops Market in Buffalo where a gunman shot 13 people and 10 were fatally wounded. On Tuesday, another horrific incident happened at an Elementary school in Texas where 19 kids and 2 adults were murdered.

The alleged perpetrators who carried out these disgusting acts were over 18 years of age which is the legal age to buy a rifle or long gun in America. This has sparked a debate about gun control in the country and especially here in New York State.

Should an 18-year-old have access to a semi-automatic weapon?

Also, stating that there should be restrictions on AR-15 rifles is very vague as there are hundreds of rifles that operate the same way. Will these be included or will the legal age of purchase be bumped up for all long guns in New York?

Should the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York be raised to 21 years old? Do you believe this will curb gun violence?

