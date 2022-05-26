Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail.

The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."

There is currently an investigation into the incident being conducted by the New York State Police.

All Trails describes the Platte Clove Preserve as a moderate 0.4 mile out and a back hike adding:

Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 13 min to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day.

However, Catskill Center explains Platte Clove Preserve is made up of "208 acres with beautiful waterfalls and trails." They offer a bit of warning near the waterfall trail writing:

CAUTION - this trail is narrow and descends through a steep gorge. Proper footwear (hiking boots or shoes) is required to safely navigate this trail. The trail ends at the base of Plattekill Falls. Hikers should be aware that swimming is prohibited in the waterfall. Return to the kiosk the same way you came.

Sadly, this isn't the first time a Hudson Valley hiker has died while on the trails. Most recently, in February of 2022, a hiker from Peekskill New York died while hiking near the Lake George area after falling at Shelving Rock Falls.

