Kaaterskill Falls is considered one of the most dangerous hikes in the Hudson Valley, even more so during the colder months.

This proved to be true for one New York City hiker. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that on Sunday, February 20th, Forest Rangers were called to Kaaterskill Falls. The DEC press release states:

Forest Ranger Fox responded to a report of a subject on the ice approximately seven feet from the edge of Kaaterskill Falls. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Lt. Glorioso and ECO Palmateer also responded. ECO Palmateer located the subject, anchored his throw bag to a tree, and threw a rope to the subject to prevent him from sliding over the edge. Ranger Fox set up a static line, tied an improvised seat harness to the 56-year-old from New York City, and secured him to the line. Ranger Fox then helped the subject work his way back to safety.

The 56-year-old was escorted to safety and was back at his car by 2 PM, thanks to the quick work of the Forest Rangers.

Increasing Incidents at Kaaterskill Falls

This isn't the first incident at Kaaterskill Falls. It seems as though there are more and more every few months since the falls caught so much popularity on social media platforms like Instagram.

While it's not one of the most difficult trails, Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter, New York, is one of the most dangerous hikes in the Hudson Valley. As of 2021, there have been 9 deaths at Kaaterskill Falls since 1992. The Weather Channel reports:

Some safety fences were added to the upper area of the falls after two women died within weeks of each other in the summer of 2014. In 2015, the New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) put $450,000 towards additional safety upgrades to trails around the falls, but these measures do not seem to have completely curtailed reckless behavior.

Sadly, an unleashed dog lost its life earlier this month after slipping away from its owner.

If hiking Kaaterskill Falls is in your future, make sure you plan your trip accordingly. Hiking during the different seasons can seriously affect your hike. During the colder months, spikes are helpful when navigating icy surfaces.

