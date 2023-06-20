Summer Parking Rules Implemented at Popular Catskill Hiking Trail

If you're planning on visiting one of the most popular and dangerous hiking trails in the Hudson Valley region this summer, you'll need to plan your parking ahead of time.

Kaaterskill Falls is undoubtedly one of the most popular hiking attractions in the region no thanks to TikTok and Instagram influencers. It also happens to be one of the most dangerous, with several deaths and serious injuries being reported.

With all that popularity comes larger crowds and of course, as every Hudson Valley hiker knows, horrible parking issues. The Town of Hunter along with the New York State Department of Transportation, the DEC, and local law enforcement have implemented summer parking rules for 2023.

In a statement shared by Catskill Center on social media, they write:

The Town of Hunter, in collaboration with @nys_dot, @nysdec, and our law enforcement partners, have implemented a seasonal parking prohibition along State Route 23A between Palenville and Haines Falls, also known as Kaaterskill Clove. This decision was made in response to numerous previous incidents of severe traffic congestion, illegal parking and limited EMS access. In order to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and visitors, parking regulations were revised and will now be strictly enforced throughout the upcoming summer season.

Since June 17th, 2023, parking has been prohibited at the Ice Climber's lot and the smaller lots that run along State Route 23A. If vehicles are parked in these areas they will be ticketed and towed according to the press release.

The summer parking prohibition will last throughout the warmer summer months.

Will There Be Transportation Options to Kaaterskill Falls?

There are a handful of sights to be seen in the Kaaterskill Clove area including the scenic falls. If you're looking to get to and from some of the more popular destinations there will be a trolly service in route. The Town of Hunter explains:

To access major scenic attractions such as Kaaterskill Falls and other areas within the Clove, the Kaaterskill Trolley Co. will provide transportation services. The trolley will have multiple stops in Tannersville, Haines Falls, Palenville, and throughout the Clove bringing visitors safely to their destinations. Visitors are also encouraged to park in the Village of Tannersville where there is abundant parking, and ride the trolley to their destination either in the Clove or the trails near North South Lake Campground.

You can learn more about parking and transportation to Kaaterskill Clove and the surrounding areas at Catskill Visitor Centers website.

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.

117-Acre Rustic Estate with Mill and Private Waterfall Is the Epitome of Hudson Valley Charm A one-of-a-kind piece of property in Highland, New York could become your next adventure. Come discover what it would mean to live in a home will a water wheel. Explore the idea of having a mill powered by water as part of your home.