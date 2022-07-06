3 Wilderness Rescues Made Across Hudson Valley Over 4th of July Weekend

Over the 4th of July weekend, the Hudson Valley lucked out when it comes to weather. There was a little bit of rain on Saturday, July 2nd, but that didn't stop the Independence Day celebration.

Since the weather was so nice, the Hudson Valley community hit the trails and headed down to the river.

Unfortunately for some, their adventure in the Hudson Valley ended with a wilderness rescue. The Department of Environmental Conservation wrote in a press release that on 3 separate occasions over the holiday weekend, Forest Rangers were called in for assistance.

On Sunday, July 3rd, a 61-year-old from Long Island took a scary fall on the Kaaterskill Rail Trail in Hunter falling 30 feet down an embankment. The injured hiker had no recollection of the fall, rib pain, and a broken wrist. Thankfully Rangers Gullen Allwine, Dawson, and Martin were able to, according to the DEC, "set up a steep-angle raise using a SKED and vacuum mattress. Once the subject was successfully raised back to the trail, Rangers loaded the hiker into a Ranger truck and then to a waiting ambulance."

DEC DEC loading...

The 4th of July brought Forest Rangers to a call in the Town of Highland in Sullivan County. According to reports, a 69-year-old from New Jersey had gotten their foot stuck in a rock. The current, as reported by the DEC, prevented the subject from freeing herself. National Park Service Rangers were able to kayak to the victim and freed her foot.

attachment-DEC2 loading...

Lastly, also on the 4th of July, a 64-year-old hiker from New Jersey found herself in a difficult position. The said hiker had sustained an unstable leg injury while hiking in Vernooy Kill State Forest in Ulster County. The DEC writes:

With the help of Ellenville and Napanoch Fire Departments, Rangers packaged the subject and transported her to the road where Ellenville EMS provided patient care and transported her to the hospital.

For hiking safety tips visit the DEC official website.

