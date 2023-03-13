Proposed Bill in New York Could Prohibit Weight Discrimination

A new bill in New York could put an end to weight discrimination.

In New York City. BUT - many bills passed in New York City have a way of finding their way Upstate so the idea that if the bill is passed in the City it could become law in Upstate isn't entirely out of the question.

Introduced by Council Member Shaun Abreu, the new bill (INT 0209) would put an end to people being passed over for jobs based on their height or weight, or both. The bill would also prohibit height and weight discrimination in the areas of housing and public accommodations.

In a rally to inform the public that he had introduced the bill, Abreau pointed out that thousands upon thousands of individuals are unfairly discriminated against solely because of their appearance and he wants that to stop.

“Body shaming denies people necessary, even lifesaving medical treatment, contributes to financial inequality, and creates serious mental health challenges,” Abreau said.

Abreau has some pretty heavy hitters behind him including The Campaign for Size Freedom which is a collaboration with Dove, the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, and the Fat Legal Advocacy, Rights, and Education Project.

Abreau believes that there is a very serious discrimination issue in New York based on height and weight and believes that if the issue is not squashed now, it will only get worse.

Abreau said, “If appearance-based discrimination is left unprotected and unchecked continued adverse consequences within employment, housing will further tear apart the diverse beautiful mosaic of individuals..."

Tigress Osborn is the board chair of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance and stated, “New York is about to make history, as one of the very few places in the entire world that has legal protections against size discrimination."

