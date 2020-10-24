Professional Drone Operators Sought For H.V. Movie/TV Production

Producers are on the lookout for professional drone operators for upcoming movie and television productions in the Hudson Valley. The keyword here is 'professional'. Getting a new $200 drone for your birthday last week won't make the cut.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission has made a number of referrals as of late for upcoming film shoots in the area and the next item to be addressed is in the drone department. If you're currently not in their directory reach out to filmcommission@me.com with your information and a link to a sample of your work.

Recent productions that have filmed in the region include the Emmy Award-winning I Know This Much Is True (HBO), Billions (Showtime) and I'm Thinking Of Ending Things (Netflix). 2019 was a record year in terms of direct regional spending with over $46 million spent in the community. 2020 was off to a banner start but the pandemic put the brakes on too many projects to count.

However, according to the Film Commission, wheels have begun to turn and a number of productions have recently filmed in the region. All of which have adhered to strict new guidelines due to the pandemic. COVID testing, temperature checks, social distancing, and mask-wearing are all part of the gig now. For more information, you can link up HERE.

For more details on drone piloting requirements in New York State and beyond, you'll want to check in with the FAA.