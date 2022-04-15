Powerball Winning Tickets Sold At Popular New York Stores

Check your tickets! A Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a popular Hudson Valley supermarket. Another Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a grocery store just outside the Hudson Valley.

No one claimed the Powerball jackpot for Mondays' drawing, but some people are a bit richer. That's because two third-prize winning tickets were sold in New York State.

The winning numbers for the April 11 Powerball drawing were 5-7-24-31-34, with a Powerball of 04, according to the New York State Lottery website.

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Orange County, Middletown, New York

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One of the Powerball winning tickets was sold in Middletown.

The ticket, which is valued at $50,000, was sold at the Hannaford Supermarket located at 30 Tower Drive in Middletown.

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Albany, New York

Something must be going on at Hannaford Supermarkets. That's because the other third-prize winning Powerball ticket was also sold at Hannaford.

This winning ticket was sold at the Hannaford Supermarket located on Central Avenue in Albany, WNYT reports.

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That ticket also won $50,000.

The winning tickets hit on four numbers and the Powerball, according to Lottery officials.

How To Claim Your Lottery Prize in New York State

It's unclear who has the winning tickets. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice:

To claim your prize, you will need the original ticket. For your protection, sign the back of your winning ticket and keep it safe.

Options

Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers

Redeem directly at a local Prize Center

Mail it to the Lottery

What you need

Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

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