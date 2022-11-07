Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners.

The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night.

The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the Powerball's history.

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing because no one won the jackpot for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. That would have also set a Powerball jackpot.

While no one won Saturday's jackpot 16 tickets sold across the United States, including one in the Empire State, won at least $1 million

$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County

Google
A second-prize ticket for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road. This marks the second straight Powerball that a million-dollar ticket was sold at the Newburgh store.

Despite no one hitting the jackpot, many nearly 1 million tickets sold in New York State are winners. These tickets won a combined $5.9 million.

Saturday's winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with a Powerball of 20.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

  • Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner
  • Third Prize: $50,000 - 14 New York winners
  • Fourth Prize: $100 - 471 New York winners
  • Fifth Prize: $100 - 1,227 New York winners
  • Sixth Prize: $7 - 29,971 New York winners
  • Seventh Prize: $7 - 24,637 New York winners
  • Eight Prize: $4 - 191,605 New York winners
  • Ninth Prize: $4 - 473,082 New York winners

Getty Images
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

  • Third Prize: $150,000- 1 New York winner
  • Fourth Prize: $300 - 41 New York winners
  • Fifth Prize: $300 - 105 New York winners
  • Sixth Prize: $21 - 2,807  New York winners
  • Seventh Prize: $21 - 2,106 New York winners
  • Eight Prize: $12 - 17,324 New York winners
  • Ninth Prize: $12 - 43,044 New York winners

Note: There was no second-prize winner in New York State

