We're heading into America's 250th anniversary in 2026. There's no shortage of fascinating local history in the Hudson Valley to sink your teeth into as you gear up to celebrate this milestone.

I've been diving into local history books lately, and one of my favorites is The Hidden History of the Mid-Hudson Valley by Carney Rhinevault and Tatiana Rhinevault. The book is an engaging read and taught me this tidbit: Poughkeepsie became a city because of a riot involving Irish immigrants.

In the mid-1800s, Poughkeepsie and the greater New York City metro was seeing a surge in immigration from Ireland. This caused some tension in Poughkeepsie between long-time residents and the Irish.

Poughkeepsie Riot in January 1850

One night in January 1850, a group of Irish immigrants attacked a couple in the area of Union Street in Poughkeepsie. The sheriff responded to the scene and tried to intervene, but he was attacked and fled for his own safety.

Poughkeepsie residents formed a posse and broke into Irish folks houses -- regardless of whether or not they were involved in the first place -- and dragged them off to jail. Because this was in the middle of the night, many of them were brought shoeless to jail.

The next morning, the innocent Irish immigrants were released and the ones who rioted were dealt with in the court system.

Poughkeepsie Residents Wanted a Police Force

The people of Poughkeepsie weren't too pleased by the sheriff's response to the incident decided they needed more than him to keep law and in order in town. The only way to get a police department, though, was to incorporate as a city, which they eventually did in 1854.

If you want to learn more, The Hidden History of the Mid-Hudson Valley is available as an ebook from the Mid-Hudson Library System and most local bookstores carry a copy.

