Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America

Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state.

New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again

New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Between July 2021 and July 2022 New York State lost 180,341 residents. If you go back to April 2020, over a half-million Empire State residents moved out of New York State.

Texas, Florida and North Carolina lead the nation in terms of numeric growth.

Childbirth Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America

Following that report, QuoteWizard by LendingTree reached out to the Hudson Valley Post to let us know New York has also seen one of the biggest drops in terms of babies.

"Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in New York than other parts of the country," a QuoteWizard by LendingTree told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Across the nation, childbirth has declined by 7 percent since 2016. Alaska has seen the largest decline at nearly 20 percent while Tennessee and New Hampshire are the only states to actually see an increase in births, officials say.

New York sees 10th Biggest Drop in Births

New York State has the 10th biggest decrease in childbirth. Childbirth has declined by 10 percent between 2016 and 2021 across the Empire State.

"Why births are declining is a complicated issue. Societal trends, the economy and lower infant mortality rates likely all play a role. Cost can also be a prohibitive factor," QuoteWizard by LendingTree states.

loading...

