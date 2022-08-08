Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.

The new lunch menu at The Baker’s Tale looks pretty delicious. They’ve got things like the turkey wrap, pastrami reuben, adult grilled cheese, the meat mountain, and the bacon, avocado, spinach and tomato sandwich, plus some great salads to choose from. And since they’re a bakery, they’ve got dessert covered, too. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it.

One of the other cool things about The Baker’s Tale is that they’re on the way to everywhere. Going to check out all the cool businesses in the Village of Highland? Swing be The Baker’s Tale. On your way to New Paltz? So is The Baker’s Tale. Maybe you’re planning a hike in the Mountains? You can stock up on lunch and sweet snacks from The Baker’s Tale on Route 44/55 in Highland.

The Baker’s Tale is serving lunch from 11AM - 3PM Wednesday through Friday, and 11AM - 3PM on Saturday and Sunday. I actually had a chance to stop there and pick up a few bakery items a few weeks back. I totally recommend the almond paste croissant, and if they’ve got the mini lemon-strawberry bundt cakes, I hear they’re amazing. I haven't had a chance to check out the new lunch menu, but I will and you should too.

