Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings

A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.

Stop & Shop Announces New Holiday Hours, Closure

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, all Stop & Shop locations will close at 6 p.m.

All supermarket locations will be closed all day on Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, store officials confirmed.

Stop & Shop Has Locations In Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester

Here in the Hudson Valley, Stop & Shop has many stores including in Newburgh, New York; Poughkeepsie, New York; Monroe, New York; Hopewell Junction, New York; Hyde Park, New York; Mahopac, New York; Baldwin Place, New York; Peekskill, New York; West Haverstraw, New York; and Washingtonville, New York.

Stop & Shop Confirmes New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day Update Hours

The supermarket also has updated hours of operation for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, all Stop & Shop stores will close at 9 p.m.

All stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on New Year's Day. All of the locations will then close at 9 p.m, on Sunday, Jan. 1.

