Popular New York State Restaurants May Have To Make Major Change

New York lawmakers are hoping to make a major change to menus at restaurants across the Empire State

Bills just introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly would require some New York restaurants to make changes to its menu.

Possible Changes Coming To New York State Chain Restaurant's Menus

Senate Bill S6408 and Assembly Bill A6546 would "Requires chain restaurants to label menu items that have a high content of added sugars."

Lawmakers say adding "sugar safety warnings" is in the name of "public health."

This week both bills were introduced and are currently listed "in committee."

Added Sugar Warnings

The summary of the bill states:

"Requires chain restaurants to display an added sugars warning next to or directly under the name of each food item with high added sugars content wherever such food item is listed on a menu, menu board, or food tag, and by any self-serve dispensing point at which such food item is dispensed"

Lawmakers define added sugars as sugar that's added to foods and beverages during processing which includes foods packaged as sweeteners, syrups and honey as well as sugars from concentrated fruit or vegetable juices.

"The daily value for added sugars established by the federal Food and Drug Administration is 50 grams per day based on a 2,000-calorie daily diet, equivalent to approximately 12 teaspoons. Healthy eating patterns that are relatively lower in added sugars, less than 50 grams per day, are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers," the bill states.

Americans consume about 40 percent more sugar than currently recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, officials state.

Leading sources of added sugars include sugar-sweetened beverages-like soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, flavored milk, and sweetened coffee as well as desserts or sweet snacks.

The bill must be passed by the Senate and Assembly and then signed by New York's governor before becoming a law.

