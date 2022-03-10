Popular New York Rodeo Closed After 40 Years in Business

A little piece of my younger years has sadly announced they have closed.

Back over twenty years ago, I spent a few years living in the Albany area while I was trying to get my radio career started and one thing I'll never forget doing was going to watch the rodeo at Double M Rodeo. The first time I remember going, I had to be seriously convinced by a friend of mine to go. He promised me that it was an experience like no other and after fighting him a bit, I agreed to go and he wasn't wrong, it was so much fun.

Fun that I wish I went and experienced one last time because as I was scrolling Facebook earlier this week, I came across some sad news on the Double M Rodeo page. The post stated that owners Wayne and Cindy Martin have decided to close down the rodeo for good.

The Martins expressed their "heartfelt gratitude" to everyone in their "rodeo family", that have made the Double M rodeo the success that it was,

"We thank each and every person that has brought their family and friends to the rodeo to have a memorable experience year after year."

Just like me, fans of the rodeo returned the thanks on Facebook with many commenting how sad they were to see the rodeo close and others sharing their appreciation for the Martins. Debbie commented, "Thank you for bringing the rodeo to us, sharing the sport, and allowing us as fans to enjoy a great and exciting night out! Thank you!" Amanda commented, "You guys always put on a great show! Sucks to see you go. Thank you for the memories and good times!"

I personally would like to thank the Martins for a great experience and remind everyone that if you ever find yourself in the Saratoga County area, up near Albany, stop by the Double M Western store as that will remain open for business. The Double M Western Store is located at 678 NY-67, Ballston Spa, New York.



